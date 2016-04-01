Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester takes part in a panel convened to speak about the health of the U.S. economy in New York November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK One of four Federal Reserve officials tasked with improving the Fed's sometimes muddled communications with the public and with markets said on Friday she wants to adjust published forecasts to show degrees of uncertainty among her colleagues.

"I support adding fan charts," said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, referring to graphic charts that would show policymakers' degree of confidence around forecasts. But deciding "how to do it correctly takes some more further thought," she added at a luncheon of economists.

In a post-crisis effort to convince investors that it would keep stimulus in place for a while to come, the U.S. central bank in 2009 began publishing quarterly forecasts for inflation, unemployment and economic growth. In 2012, it added each policymakers' expected path of interest rates, albeit anonymously.

The so-called "dots" charts often showed hawks pushing for far more tightening than the more cautious doves, a message that sometimes contradicted the more centrist message from the Fed chair and the policy statement itself.

Mester is part of a communications sub-committee - along with Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, Governor Jerome Powell, and San Francisco Fed President John Williams - that in January floated ideas to improve the charts, including adding fan graphics.

Any action was put off, according to the January meeting minutes. Powell has since said he supported adding fan charts.

"I appreciate fan charts because I think it's actually good to remind people that these forecasts are indeed forecasts" in which an inflation prediction can, for example, "be plus or minus one percentage point one year out," Mester said.

The dots charts can suggest disagreement, she added. "But if you put a fan chart around any of those variables you'd see that they'd swamp any disagreement among FOMC participants," she said of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.

