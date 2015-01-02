Jan 2 A top Federal Reserve official said on
Friday she could see the U.S. central bank raising interests
rate in the first half of the year, given that the economy is on
"very firm footing."
"The Fed is preparing the public and the markets," Cleveland
Fed President Loretta Mester said on the Fox Business television
channel. "I do believe that inflation will gradually move back
to our target, so I could imagine interest rates going up in the
first half of the year."
Rates have been near zero since late 2008.
