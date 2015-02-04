(Recasts with comments, adds policy context)

By Jonathan Spicer

COLUMBUS, Ohio Feb 4 Only a broad decline in U.S. inflation measures and slower economic growth would prompt Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester to back off her recommendation for an interest rate hike in the first half of the year, she said on Wednesday.

Mester, a pragmatic centrist at the U.S. central bank, repeated her call for a modest policy tightening by June to account for an economic recovery that she says continues to build momentum in the face of some weaker price readings.

The recovery is deeply rooted, with labor markets steadily improving, households and businesses freer from the heavy debt loads that constrained them, and low oil prices providing a "tailwind" to boost consumer spending, she told a gathering of bankers in Columbus, Ohio.

That should let the Fed move forward with an initial "lift-off" of rates between now and June, Mester said, reaffirming an outlook she has made before since taking over as head of the Cleveland Fed last year.

Asked later what would prompt her to keep rates near zero beyond mid-2015, she told reporters: "If I saw growth deceleration, if I saw inflation expectations in a broader array of indicators, not just in the market-based measures that I think are problematic ..., if I saw those declining and survey measures, that would give me pause."

Last month, the Fed's policy-setting committee largely brushed off the threat of weak inflation both at home and abroad, and repeated it can be "patient" in approaching a rate hike. Economists generally expect the Fed to move in the June-September timeframe, though some investors think a 2016 tightening is more likely given recently slipping prices.

Mester acknowledged the central bank will struggle to raise inflation in the coming months, particularly given the collapse in world oil prices and economic weakness in Europe and elsewhere.

But she said the U.S. economy was largely insulated from those troubles, and low gasoline prices mean hundreds of extra dollars this year for Americans to spend elsewhere, offsetting any drop in oil sector investment or a decline in exports that may stem from weak demand abroad.

She largely discounted the drop in some market-based measures of inflation expectations as mostly a result of broader turbulence in financial markets.

"If incoming economic information supports my forecast, I would be comfortable with lift-off in the first half of this year," she said in her speech, adding that policy will remain "very accommodative for some time" after the first rate hike.

She expects economic growth of 3 percent in each of 2015 and 2016, and inflation to return to the Fed's 2 percent target by the end of next year. Mester, who does not vote on Fed policy until next year, pointed to the stronger position of homeowners and businesses to support her confident forecast.

"There are accumulating signs that the economy is building momentum and that, this time, a pick-up in speed will be sustained because the underlying fundamentals have improved."

The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to 5.6 percent from a recessionary peak of 10 percent.

Mester sees 5.5 percent as the so-called natural rate of unemployment, where wage pressures should start to build. "If I continue to see wages (stagnate) then I might have to rethink that. But I think it's premature," she said. (Additionalal reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)