Nov 13 The time to hike U.S. interest rates is
"quickly approaching" and the Federal Reserve should not delay
for fear of an adverse market reaction or uncertainty about how
high to ultimately raise borrowing costs, a top Fed official
said on Friday.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester repeated her
longstanding belief that the economy can handle an initial rate
hike, arguing that such a move would not lead to such tighter
financial conditions to hurt the medium-term economic outlook.
Seeking to dispel dovish reasons to delay, the hawkish
policymaker said debate over the longer-run neutral level of
rates should not get in the way of action. "Uncertainty about
the longer-run destination is not an argument to delay taking
the first step," she said in prepared remarks to The City Club
of Cleveland.
The Fed was right to adopt extraordinary monetary policy to
battle the deep 2007-2009 recession, she said. But "how history
judges those extraordinary actions will depend on our
demonstrating that there is a way out. The time to start that
demonstration is quickly approaching," Mester added.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)