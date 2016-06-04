STOCKHOLM, June 4 The Federal Reserve should
only resort to using interest rates if other more precise tools
fail to head off financial instabilities that could harm the
U.S. economy in the future, a top Fed official said on Saturday.
In a weekend speech in Stockholm, Cleveland Fed President
Loretta Mester did not address the central bank's pending
decision to raise interest rates. Rather she repeated her
argument that monetary policy should remain focused on
employment and inflation and steer clear of attempting to prick
risky asset bubbles.
"If our macroprudential tools proved to be inadequate and
financial stability risks continued to grow, I believe monetary
policy should be on the table as a possible defense," she said
in prepared remarks, adding that the Fed's key price stability
and maximum employment goals usually align with its desire for a
stable financial sector.
Mester is a voting member on Fed policy this year.
Giving the central bank an effective third mandate has won
more adherents since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, which some
blame in part on too-easy U.S. monetary policy in the preceding
years that allowed risks to take root.
As the Fed approaches a potential rate hike as soon as this
summer, one reason to act sooner than later is to head off any
brewing instabilities in risky corners of financial markets such
as commercial real estate, where high valuations have attracted
some recent concern.
So far the Fed's approach has been to use financial
regulations and supervision of banks and other firms - so-called
macroprudential tools - to head off any emerging risks.
"Financial stability should not be added as a third objective
for monetary policy," said Mester.
