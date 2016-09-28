CLEVELAND, Sept 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve should not delay interest rate hikes given the progress the economy has made and risks getting "behind the curve," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

"Status quo is always attractive. If we wait to every data point lines up, we surely will get behind the curve," Mester said in response to reporters questions following an event in Cleveland, Ohio. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Editing by Diane Craft)