Euro zone bond yields rise as focus tilts back to macro outlook
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
NEW YORK Feb 26 The Federal Reserve has not become political and will set policy based not on meetings with lawmakers and White House officials but on the U.S. economy, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.
"I don't think the Fed has become political," she said on CNBC. "It can be a distraction, and in fact some of (Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony on Wednesday) was about that rather than economic conditions. But we're going to set policy based on ... the country in terms of economics."
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.