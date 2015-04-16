NEW YORK, April 16 The Federal Reserve should
begin a gradual series of interest rate hikes "relatively soon"
as long as the economy rebounds from a soft first quarter, since
the benefits of delaying are running thin, a top Fed official
said on Thursday.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a newer but
influential policymaker at the central bank, painted an
optimistic picture of the U.S. economy and delivered a
three-pronged thesis for starting to tighten policy sooner
rather than later.
In a speech to economists, she said lifting rates from near
zero relatively soon would allow the Fed to follow a gradual
path of subsequent hikes that would not derail the economic
expansion driven by a stronger job market and more resilient
households.
Waiting too long to tighten, she added, could destabilize
financial markets.
"If it turns out that the incoming information shows that
growth is regaining momentum after the first-quarter slowdown
and more broadly supports my forecast, I would be comfortable
with liftoff relatively soon," Mester said, adding the "soft"
first quarter was likely transitory.
"The potential returns to delaying action will soon be
outweighed by the potential returns to beginning the
normalization process," she told The Forecasters Club of New
York.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)