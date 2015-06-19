PITTSBURG, PA, June 19 The slow U.S. economic recovery exacerbated the financial hardships long faced by some low- and middle-income Americans, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester did not comment on monetary policy or give economic forecasts, according to the text of a speech to a housing and inequality conference. Instead she said that education and skills were the keys to boosting the economic well-being of those hard hit by the 2007-2009 recession.

"We can all be pleased that the economy has greatly improved" since then, with employment up, she said. "But not all households or communities have experienced the same amount of improvement; some of the challenges are long-standing ones that the recent recession and slow recovery exacerbated."

The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero for 6-1/2 years to help boost employment and economic growth, and is now looking to begin tightening policy later this year. Mester has called on the Fed to start hiking rates sooner than later. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)