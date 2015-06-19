PITTSBURG, PA, June 19 The slow U.S. economic
recovery exacerbated the financial hardships long faced by some
low- and middle-income Americans, a top Federal Reserve official
said on Friday.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester did not comment on
monetary policy or give economic forecasts, according to the
text of a speech to a housing and inequality conference. Instead
she said that education and skills were the keys to boosting the
economic well-being of those hard hit by the 2007-2009
recession.
"We can all be pleased that the economy has greatly
improved" since then, with employment up, she said. "But not all
households or communities have experienced the same amount of
improvement; some of the challenges are long-standing ones that
the recent recession and slow recovery exacerbated."
The U.S. central bank has kept interest rates near zero for
6-1/2 years to help boost employment and economic growth, and is
now looking to begin tightening policy later this year. Mester
has called on the Fed to start hiking rates sooner than later.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)