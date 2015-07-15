July 15 The Federal Reserve can start to withdraw its "emergency" policy accommodation now that the labor market is largely healed, and given the U.S. economy will likely dodge fallout from Greece's debt crisis, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

In a speech, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester bolstered the argument that she and other hawkish U.S. central bankers have been making to finally begin lifting interest rates from near zero.

"My own assessment is that the economy can handle an increase in the fed funds rate," she said in the text of a speech to the Columbus Metropolitan Club.

A small rate hike "is not tight monetary policy, and with the economic progress we've made and that I expect to continue, monetary policy can take a step back from the emergency measure of zero interest rates," said Mester, who does not have a vote on policy this year under a rotation.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen and the vast majority of U.S. policymakers aim to begin tightening policy some time this year, though mixed domestic economic data, what impact Greece will have on the euro zone, and slowing Chinese economic growth have raised questions over when the Fed will ultimately move.

Mester downplayed those questions, saying the difference in hiking rates "a meeting or two earlier or later is not significant."

She said that while the Greek debt situation remains unresolved, "we had some positive news earlier this week and the risk of a very bad outcome with sizable effects on the global economy is not high enough to change my modal outlook for the U.S. economy of moderate above-trend growth."

The U.S. economy should grow between 2.75 percent to 3 percent over the rest of 2015 and in 2016, Mester predicted. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)