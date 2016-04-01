NEW YORK, April 1 The Federal Reserve should still plan to raise interest rates gradually this year given the economy's resilience, a top Fed official said on Friday, explaining she supported the decision to stand pat on policy last month in order to gain a bit more confidence and information.

In balanced comments that suggested she was poised to back a rate hike soon, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she did not dissent against the central bank's March policy decision due to "limited" economic data on the first quarter.

And while the Fed is not yet "behind the curve," she said, there is a risk in waiting too long to follow up on December's 0.25-percent rate hike.

"Waiting until every piece of data lines up in the correct way means waiting too long and risks having to move rates up more aggressively in the future, with negative impacts on our economy," Mester, who has a vote on policy this year under a rotation, told the New York Association for Business Economics.

"The economy has shown considerable resiliency, and ... the outlook and risks around the outlook will likely support gradual reductions in the degree of accommodation this year," said Mester, seen as a pragmatic hawk at the central bank.

After tightening in December for the first time in a decade, the Fed left policy unchanged two weeks ago in the face of an overseas slowdown and early-year market turmoil. The next policy meeting is set for late April, followed by one in mid-June.

Mester said that, since December, she had slightly downgraded her expectations for the number of rate hikes this year. In a January interview with Reuters, she said she backed four hikes in 2016. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)