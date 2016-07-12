SYDNEY, July 12 Interest rates in the United
States are on a gradual upward path but the timing of hikes will
depend on developments in the economy, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a banking conference in Sydney, Cleveland Fed
President Loretta Mester said she was comfortable that the
central bank was not behind the curve on monetary policy and
inflation.
But she declined to offer any specific guidance on whether
rates would stay on hold for the rest of the year.
Asked about strong June payroll data released last week.
Mester said it was a positive report and that the country was
basically near full employment.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)