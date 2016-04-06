CLEVELAND, April 6 Market skepticism that the
Federal Reserve will raise rates more than once this year will
not get in the way of policy actions, a top U.S. central banker
said on Wednesday.
"I don't think that the difference of that path and the
Fed's anticipated path is going to prevent us from doing things
one way or another," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told
reporters. "That said, we obviously don't want to surprise the
market and we typically don't."
Futures market traders currently expect only one rate hike
in 2016, likely in December, while Fed policymakers predict
around two moves before year end.
