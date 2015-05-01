PHILADELPHIA May 1 The Federal Reserve is getting close to the appropriate time to raise interest rates and all policy meetings, including one in June, are "on the table" for a move, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who in the past has urged a rate hike before mid-year, told reporters that the decision will hinge on incoming economic data and, in particular, on employment reports for the months of April and May. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)