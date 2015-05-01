EU to cut Greece 2017 growth forecast to 2 pct - EU official
BRUSSELS, May 5 The European Commission will revise down its growth forecast for Greece this year to around 2 percent from a previous 2.7 percent, an EU official said on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA May 1 The Federal Reserve is getting close to the appropriate time to raise interest rates and all policy meetings, including one in June, are "on the table" for a move, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who in the past has urged a rate hike before mid-year, told reporters that the decision will hinge on incoming economic data and, in particular, on employment reports for the months of April and May. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday achieving the central bank's 2 percent inflation target was "challenging" but that does not mean it will change it.