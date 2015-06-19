PITTSBURG, Pa., June 19 The U.S. economy has now
grown strong enough to absorb an interest rate hike of 0.25
percent, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Friday,
adding the economy is "at or nearly at" full employment.
Speaking to reporters, Cleveland Fed President Loretta
Mester cited labor market improvement, wage gains, stability in
the dollar and oil prices, and expectations that inflation will
start to rise as reasons for confidence.
"All those things together paint a picture to me that the
economy can withstand a small rate increase," said Mester, who
has long called for an earlier tightening than many of her
colleagues.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)