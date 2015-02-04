COLUMBUS, Ohio Feb 4 Cleveland Federal Reserve
President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday she would back off
her recommendation for an interest rate hike in the first half
of 2015 if U.S. economic growth decelerated and a broad array of
inflation measures declined.
"If I saw growth deceleration, I saw inflation expectations
in a broader array of indicators, not just in the market-based
measures that I think are problematic ..., if I saw those
declining, and survey measures, that would give me pause," she
told reporters.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)