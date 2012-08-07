WASHINGTON Aug 7 The Federal Reserve said on
Tuesday MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, will
be charged $3.2 million for "unsafe and unsound" practices in
loan servicing and foreclosures.
The regulator said the firm failed to adequately oversee
such operations at its subsidiary bank, adding that this is the
maximum penalty it could assess in circumstance under existing
law given the size of MetLife's foreclosure activities.
Profit at MetLife doubled in the second quarter to $2.26
billion after a huge gain on derivatives tied to falling
interest rates, and operating results beat Wall Street
expectations on double-digit growth in the Americas.
In February, five big U.S. banks agreed on a $25 billion
deal to end a year-long investigation into faulty foreclosure
practices, such as the so-called robo-signing of loan documents.
The settlement, which came after more than a year of
negotiations, involved Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo
& Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
and Ally Financial Inc.