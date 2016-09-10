BRIEF-Crown Equities Inc says qtrly net income attributable 851,913 pesos versus loss of 4.9 million pesos
DALLAS, Sept 9 Sam Schulholfer-Wohl, who ran the research department at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank from 2013 until recently, has left the bank to take a job as senior economist and research advisor at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank.
The move was confirmed to Reuters by a Minneapolis Fed spokeswoman. An ad for a new research director is posted on the Minneapolis Fed's website, although neither bank has made any public announcement. Schulhofer-Wohl and a spokesman for the Chicago Fed did not immediately respond to an emailed query after regular business hours on Friday.
* qtrly net loss attributable 33.5 million pesos versus loss of 47.9 million pesos