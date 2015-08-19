Aug 19 Most Federal Reserve policymakers want to
maintain the U.S. central bank's massive balance sheet even
after they begin raising interest rates, minutes of the most
recent Fed policy-setting meeting show, and to manage any
reductions carefully when the time comes.
The Fed currently reinvests the proceeds from maturing
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in its $4.5 trillion
portfolio so as to continue downward pressure on business and
household borrowing costs. Investors are keen for any details on
when and how the Fed might shrink its holdings.
In minutes of its July meeting released Wednesday, the Fed
made clear that officials expect to keep up the reinvestment
policy during the early stages of interest-rate normalization,
and to only pare reinvestments when economic conditions and the
outlook allow.
No decisions on how to shrink the balance sheet were made at
the meeting, and officials agreed to discuss the policy further
at future meetings.
"Most participants thought that it might be best either to
wind down reinvestments or to manage them in a manner that would
smooth the decline in the balance sheet in a predictable way,"
the minutes said. "However, some participants supported ceasing
reinvestments all at once at the appropriate time."
Officials also discussed using different strategies to pare
mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries.
