WASHINGTON Feb 22 Many Federal Reserve
policymakers said it may be appropriate to raise interest rates
again "fairly soon" should jobs and inflation data come in line
with expectations, according to the minutes of the Fed's last
policy meeting released on Wednesday.
The minutes of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 discussion, at which the
U.S. central bank voted to keep rates unchanged, also showed the
depth of uncertainty at the Fed over the lack of clarity on the
new Trump administration's economic program
"Many participants expressed the view that it might be
appropriate to raise the federal funds rate again fairly soon if
incoming information on the labor market and inflation was in
line with or stronger than their current expectations," the Fed
said in the minutes.
Last week, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said waiting too long to
raise rates again would be "unwise" and gave a strong indication
that the central bank remains on track to consider raising rates
again by the summer.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)