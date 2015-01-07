(Adds background, quotes from minutes, reaction)
By Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve
pressed ahead at its last policy-setting meeting with plans to
begin raising interest rates later this year despite an
apparently vigorous debate over how to communicate its
intentions.
According to minutes of the Fed's Dec. 16-17 meeting,
released on Wednesday, U.S. central bankers reviewed a broad set
of data showing the United States was holding its own as other
parts of the global economy turned in the wrong direction.
Plummeting oil prices were pushing the United States further
from the Fed's inflation target, but consumers appeared poised
to spend, jobs were being created, and business investment
seemed steady.
"Many participants pointed to relatively high levels of
consumer confidence as signaling near-term strength in
discretionary consumer spending, and most participants judged
that the recent significant decline in energy prices would
provide a boost," the minutes said.
"Industry contacts pointed to generally solid business
conditions, with businesses in many parts of the country
expressing some optimism about prospects for further improvement
in 2015. Manufacturing activity was strong."
But with inflation still low, and the economic outlook for
the euro zone and Japan darkening, the Fed struggled for how
best to square the circle - acknowledging improvement in the
United States while not committing to any particular timetable
for raising rates.
The solution produced a statement that tried to have it both
ways. New guidance was offered saying the Fed could be "patient"
in deciding when to close the next chapter on the financial
crisis and begin raising rates.
However, the central bank also said it considered that
language "consistent" with its prior guidance that there could
be a "considerable time" before rates actually rose.
That phrase was considered dated, central bankers noted,
because it was tied to the October shutdown of the Fed's bond
asset purchase program.
Most Fed participants said use of the word "patient,"
according to the minutes, "would provide more flexibility to
adjust policy in response to incoming information than the
previous language, which had tied the beginning of normalization
to the end of the asset purchase program."
By saying the new guidance was consistent with its old
statement, the committee hoped to "avoid the misinterpretation
that this new wording reflected a change in the committee's
policy intentions," and signal that a rate increase was close.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen clarified at a Dec. 17 press
conference that the word "patient" meant the central bank would
not raise rates for at least a "couple of" meetings.
"It looks to me like the Fed is erring on the side of,
'don't get too worried about rate hikes too soon,'" said Michael
Mullaney, chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust Co in
Boston.
"If it continues to say later this year, fine, but a lot of
people are saying nothing will happen until the end of the year,
at best, because of the oil-induced global weakness," Mullaney
said.
