By Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON May 20 Federal Reserve officials
believed it would be premature to hike interest rates in June
even though most felt the U.S. economy was set to rebound from a
dismal start to the year, according to minutes from their April
policy meeting released on Wednesday.
The central bank debated whether a slew of disappointing
data, including weak consumer spending, signaled a temporary
slump or evidence of a longer-lasting slowdown, with most
participants agreeing economic growth would climb to a healthier
pace and the labor market would strengthen.
The U.S. economy grew an anemic 0.2 percent in the first
quarter, according to the most recent government data.
The minutes from the April 28-29 policy-setting committee
meeting also highlighted the quandary the Fed faces in trying to
avoid the market volatility tied to a rate hike while sticking
to its meeting-by-meeting guidance on when that move will come.
With an increased amount of uncertainty and signs of
softness across the economy, the minutes showed Fed officials
pushing the prospect of a rate hike later into the year.
"Many participants, however, thought it unlikely that the
data available in June would provide sufficient confirmation
that the conditions for raising (interest rates) had been
satisfied ...," the minutes said.
U.S. Treasury prices were largely unchanged after the
release of the minutes, while short-term interest rate futures
and TIPS inflation break-even rates held firm, as did stocks.
Fed officials flagged a number of concerns including
disappointment that falling oil prices did not spur consumer
spending as much as had been hoped. They also cited economic
worries in China and Greece.
They also were troubled by the behavior of the bond market,
which Fed Chair Janet Yellen spoke about earlier this month
. The minutes show central bank officials believe
bond market volatility was higher now because of high-frequency
traders, decreased inventories of bonds held by broker-dealers,
and elevated assets of bond funds.
To avoid a disruptive spike in long-term bond rates, Fed
officials discussed whether the central bank should better
telegraph a rate hike in post-meeting communications. But most
said keeping to the meeting-by-meeting policy was best for now.
The "taper tantrum" of 2013, when emerging-market currencies
and stocks plunged en masse on the suggestion that Fed
bond-buying could be reduced, has loomed over the central bank
as it nears its so-called rate lift-off.
FRIDAY SPEECH
The minutes largely reflected the Fed's April policy
statement, which pointed to economic softness but described the
slow growth as reflecting, in part, transitory factors such as
bad weather and a U.S. port disruption.
Investors now will focus on a Yellen speech on Friday for
signs of whether she believes the economy is back on track, or
if she nods to the latest batch of weak data.
Out of 62 economists polled by Reuters, 50 expect the Fed to
hike rates in the third quarter. Most policymakers have stuck to
the mantra that the central bank will watch the data and assess
on a "meeting-by-meeting" basis whether to raise rates, and have
telegraphed September as a likely date for the first increase.
A recent pull-back in the strength of the dollar and higher
oil prices both received attention in the minutes. A lower
greenback and higher energy costs are key factors in moving
inflation higher and prompting the Fed to bump up rates in
tandem with rising prices across the economy.
The Fed has repeatedly said it will not raise rates until it
is "reasonably confident" that prices are moving toward its 2
percent target. Wednesday's minutes noted that market-based
inflation measures, while still low, had risen slightly.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Additional
reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)