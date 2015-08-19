(Adds excerpt from minutes, reaction; updates markets)
By Howard Schneider and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Aug 19 U.S. Federal Reserve
officials widely agreed last month the economy was nearing the
point where interest rates should move higher, but worried
lagging inflation and a weak global economy posed too big a risk
to commit to "liftoff."
Only one Fed policymaker was ready to vote for a rate hike
at the central bank's July 28-29 policy meeting, while some
others "viewed the economic conditions for beginning to increase
the target range for the federal funds rate as having been met
or were confident that they would be met shortly," according to
minutes from the meeting released on Wednesday.
"Most judged that the conditions for policy firming had not
yet been achieved, but they noted that conditions were
approaching that point," the minutes said.
That sentiment, combined with a broader recognition among
"many members" that full employment was close, led the Fed to
say in its post-meeting statement that it only needed to see
"some" more improvement in labor markets before hiking rates.
But that feeling was offset by apparently widespread concern
about weak inflation, tepid wages, and the fact that a six-year
recovery had not moved inflation nearer to the Fed's 2 percent
inflation target.
"Almost all members ... would need to see more evidence that
economic growth was sufficiently strong and labor market
conditions had firmed enough for them to feel reasonably
confident that inflation would return to the committee's
longer-run objective over the medium term," the minutes said.
The Fed has said it wants to be "reasonably confident" in
the inflation outlook before a rate hike.
Yields on long-term U.S. government bonds fell, U.S. stocks
pared losses and the dollar weakened after the release of the
minutes, suggesting investors saw them as an indication the Fed
would be cautious about hiking rates.
The minutes, however, reflected a now month-old snapshot of
Fed opinion, with the data since that meeting having shown
steady job growth and an uptick in consumer spending and housing
that confirm the central bank's view of a growing economy.
"The overall message of the minutes is: 'we are getting
there,'" wrote Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist for UniCredit
Research.
The minutes did not make an overt reference to a possible
September rate hike.
SETTING THE TABLE
Several Fed policymakers have said publicly they felt a rate
hike will likely be justified next month, though they are
monitoring jobs and other data closely.
In the over-the-counter market, three-month overnight
indexed swap rates implied traders now see a 35 percent chance
of the Fed hiking rates in September, compared to 46 percent
late on Tuesday, according to data from inter-dealer broker
Tullett Prebon.
Though the initial hike will have little impact on consumer
or business borrowing rates, which have already risen, it will
still mark the start of a process that gradually makes it more
expensive to buy homes and cars, or fund a vacation on the
credit card.
But the discussion at the Fed's July meeting seemed to set
the table for that eventuality. It began discussing the
mechanics of how to end its current policy of reinvesting the
proceeds of maturing bonds and other assets purchased by the
central bank during three rounds of a stimulus program known as
quantitative easing.
The Fed has pledged not to reduce its asset holdings until
after it begins raising rates.
Policymakers also took steps to clean up their quarterly
presentation of economic forecasts, notably by agreeing that
once they begin raising rates they will no longer need to
publish an existing chart indicating the year in which officials
think rates will rise.
That particular graph had become very lopsided: as of June,
15 members said they felt the rates "liftoff" would occur this
year, with only two expecting it in 2016.
Reporting by Howard Schneider