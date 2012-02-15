WASHINGTON Feb 15 A few Federal Reserve officials in January felt another round of central bank bond buying would be needed before long to support the U.S. economy, but others withheld judgment to await more data.

The few officials who believed more asset purchases could be warranted soon pointed to the prospect for continued high unemployment and a lack of inflation pressure, minutes of the Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting released on Wednesday showed.

Others thought more bond buying would be necessary only if the recovery lost momentum or if inflation dipped, the minutes said.

All but one of the Fed officials felt that when the time comes for the central bank to reverse its ultra-loose monetary policy, bond sales should follow rate hikes.