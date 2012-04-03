* Only two members say more stimulus could be needed
* Economic outlook a bit stronger but broadly similar to
January
* Most Fed officials see no upward revision to 2013, 2014
growth
By Pedro da Costa and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, April 3 Federal Reserve policymakers
have backed away from the need for another round of monetary
stimulus as the U.S. economy gradually improves.
Minutes of the central bank's meeting published on Tuesday
showed only two of the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee's 10 voting members saw the case for additional
monetary stimulus.
That was a big shift from January, when several officials
thought economic conditions might warrant a third round of bond
purchases to boost growth. The surprise change in tone hammered
U.S. stocks, bonds and gold, while boosting the dollar.
The Fed's assessment of the economy remained cautious as
policymakers worried about a still elevated U.S. jobless rate
and potential risks to the recovery.
The more hands-off tone on policy also contrasted sharply
with comments last week from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose
focus on high unemployment led investors to believe he might be
getting ready to deliver another round of monetary stimulus,
known as quantitative easing, or QE3.
"The minutes threw water on the resurrected notion that QE3
was still very much on the table," said Clark Yingst, chief
market analyst at Joseph Gunnar & Co in New York.
HURDLES AHEAD
Yet the Fed remained sober about U.S. prospects, expressing
some uncertainty over the course of the economy over the next
few years.
Members "generally agreed that the economic outlook, while a
bit stronger overall, was broadly similar to that at the time of
their January meeting." Most Fed officials did not believe the
recent uptick in growth was sufficient to materially alter their
growth forecasts, the minutes said.
The Fed will update its outlook at its next meeting on April
24-25, when Bernanke will deliver one of his quarterly press
conferences, giving him a chance to clear up lingering doubts
about prospects for another round of bond buying to support
economic growth.
Investors are searching for clarity after being whipsawed
over the past month. U.S. stocks fell and the S&P 500 retreated
from four-year highs on Tuesday as the Fed minutes showed less
urgency for easing. U.S. Treasuries also tumbled, pushing the
yield on the benchmark 10-year note to 2.3 percent, a level last
seen in late March.
It was the latest U-turn as rates had climbed earlier in
March on brightening U.S. data, only to tumble again when
Bernanke indicated that easing still remained an option.
What seems clear is that the central bank wants more
definitive signs of the economy's resilience before setting a
firm course. U.S. gross domestic product had expanded at a 3
percent annual rate in the final three months of last year and
even though GDP growth is broadening, its pace this quarter is
expected to have slowed to around 2 percent.
Unemployment has come down quite rapidly from 9.1 percent
last summer to the current 8.3 percent, but Fed officials
continue to see plenty of hurdles ahead.
"While recent employment data has been encouraging, a number
of members perceived a non-negligible risk that improvements in
employment could diminish as the year progressed," the minutes
said.
Similarly, the Fed said financial market strains had eased,
in part reflecting recent policy actions to stem the euro zone
debt crisis, but they still posed significant downside risks to
economic activity.
At the same time, consumer spending - a key driving force
behind U.S. economic growth - faces plenty of challenges,
including a weak housing market and high levels of household
debt, the minutes said.
This creates an uncertain picture for U.S. growth prospects.
"While a few participants indicated that their expectations
for real GDP growth for 2012 had risen somewhat, most
participants did not interpret the recent economic and financial
information as pointing to a material revision to the outlook
for 2013 and 2014," the Fed minutes said.
The caution coincides with a warning from International
Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday
that the global outlook remains "very fragile" despite recent
improvements.
The Fed minutes noted that most members expected the recent
run-up in oil and gasoline prices would push up inflation
temporarily, but price gains would then moderate with inflation
returning to 2 percent or lower, the level it views as
consistent with price stability.
In response to the worst recession in generations, the U.S.
central bank slashed official interest rates to effectively zero
and embarked on a rare course by purchasing some $2.3 trillion
in Treasury and mortgage-linked bonds in an effort to boost
growth.
The introduction of press briefings last year was part of an
effort to enhance communications at an extraordinary time for
Fed policy. The minutes showed the Fed is considering taking
further steps in the direction of more transparency, possibly
tweaking its communications with markets, but it made clear it
does not intend to take any new such actions imminently.