WASHINGTON May 22 Many Federal Reserve
officials earlier this month wanted to see more evidence that
the U.S. economy was recovering before shifting toward a
tapering of their bond purchase program, the Fed said on
Wednesday.
"Most observed that the outlook for the labor market had
shown progress since the program was started in September,"
according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's April 30-May 1
meeting.
"But many of these participants indicated that continued
progress, more confidence in the outlook, or diminished downside
risks would be required before slowing the pace of purchases
would become appropriate."
At the meeting, the Fed voted to keep buying bonds at a $85
billion monthly pace. The policy committee next meets on June
18-19. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, providing a peek into his
thinking, told Congress on Wednesday that the economy needed to
gain more traction before the Fed tapered its bond buying.
In a sign of divisions on the policy-setting committee, the
minutes highlighted an active debate over how soon the Fed
should start to scale back its bond-buying stimulus.
"A number of participants expressed willingness to adjust
the flow of purchases downward as early as the June meeting if
the economic information received by that time showed evidence
of sufficiently strong and sustained growth," they said.
The U.S. central bank has held interest rates near zero
since late 2008 and more than tripled the size of its balance
sheet through massive bond purchases in an aggressive effort to
restore the economy after the severe 2007-2009 recession.
Critics warn this could fan future inflation and financial
instability, and a few Fed policy-makers expressed concern that
conditions were becoming too buoyant in some markets, including
for lower-credit corporate bonds.
On the other hand, the minutes characterized U.S. economic
data as mixed, with the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation
running below its 2 percent goal. While they noted expectations
for future inflation had remained stable, policy-makers stressed
that low inflation bore careful watching.
"A couple of participants expressed the view that an
additional monetary policy response might be warranted should
inflation fall further," the Fed said.
Officials also reviewed their blueprint, now two years old,
for an eventual exit from their ultra-easy monetary policy, but
came to no firm conclusions on how they might proceed beyond the
need to maintain flexibility.
The strategy was in need of discussion because the Fed's
balance sheet, at $3.3 trillion, is now much larger than
envisaged when the initial review was undertaken in June 2011.
Back then, the Fed envisaged a series of stages in its
efforts to normalize policy. It would stop buying bonds, modify
its guidance on how long interest rates would stay low, drain
bank reserves from the system, then begin raising rates, and
finally start selling bonds from its balance sheet.
"The broad principles adopted almost two years ago appeared
generally still valid, but developments since then - including
the change in the size and composition of ... asset holdings -
suggested a need for greater flexibility regarding the details
of implementing policy normalization," it said.