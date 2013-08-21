* Officials still undecided on massive bond buying program
* Talk in July of adjusting rates guidance, but no action
* Minutes appeared crafted to avoid abrupt market reaction
By Jonathan Spicer and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Aug 21 A few Federal Reserve officials
thought last month it would soon be time to slow the pace of
their bond buying "somewhat" but others counseled patience,
according to meeting minutes that offered little hint on when
the U.S. central bank might reduce its support for the U.S.
economy.
The minutes of the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed that almost all of the 12 members of the
policy-making Federal Open Market Committee agreed changing the
stimulus was not yet appropriate.
Investors are anxiously waiting to see when the Fed will
start to slow its $85 billion monthly asset purchases, with most
predicting September as the beginning of the end of the
aggressive quantitative easing program, known as QE3.
The minutes provided few clues on the potential timing for a
reduction and did not mention September specifically, but they
did little to dissuade predictions.
"A few members emphasized the importance of being patient
and evaluating additional information on the economy before
deciding on any changes to the pace of asset purchases," the
minutes said.
"At the same time, a few others pointed to the contingent
plan that had been articulated on behalf of the committee the
previous month, and suggested that it might soon be time to slow
somewhat the pace of purchases as outlined in that plan."
Long-dated U.S. government bond yields rose after the
minutes were released, while stocks were volatile. The dollar
gained against the yen and euro.
In June, Chairman Ben Bernanke sparked an abrupt bond
selloff when he said the Fed expected to trim QE3 later this
year and to halt it by mid-2014. In recent days, currencies from
India to Indonesia have tumbled as investors fear tighter Fed
policy will starve emerging markets of investment.
The minutes on Wednesday appeared crafted to avoid such a
reaction, and to give policymakers as much leeway as possible on
when to act.
The Fed, which has taken unprecedented steps to help the slow
and erratic U.S. economic recovery, wants to see sustainable
economic growth and improvement in the labor market before it
winds down the bond buying.
Policymakers have pledged to keep rates near zero at least
until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5 percent, provided
inflation remains under control.
According to the minutes, policymakers noted that the
unemployment rate - which stood at 7.4 percent last month - had
declined "considerably" since the latest round of bond buying
began in September. However, there were signs of "more modest"
labor market improvement, such as the large number of Americans
who had given up the hunt for work.
"The tone of the minutes do not meaningfully reduce the risk
of a September taper," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc in Washington, noting that
jobless figures for August would be crucial.
TREADING SOFTLY
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in 2008
and has more than tripled its balance sheet to around $3.6
trillion through a series of bond purchases.
The minutes showed that several policymakers were willing to
consider lowering the 6.5 percent threshold if they determined
that an even easier policy stance was needed. Still, a few
worried changing the threshold could cause it to be viewed as a
moveable goalpost, which could undermine its effectiveness.
In the end, the Fed made no formal policy change after its
July meeting, saying in a statement on July 31 that the U.S.
economy continues to need support.
This year's low inflation readings could also encourage the
Fed to keep up the easy money policy. Policymakers noted that
inflation "persistently below" the Fed's 2 percent target "could
pose risks to economic performance," the minutes showed,
although they also reaffirmed expectations it should accelerate.
Recent data showing inflation picked up to 2 percent in the
12 months through July seemed to support that view.
Home and retail sales, as well as jobless claims, have been
stronger than expected, and economic growth is on track to
improve through the second half of the year.
Speculation about when the Fed will start withdrawing its
support for the economy has rattled financial markets in recent
months. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has climbed
more than a percentage point since May, hitting its highest
level this week since 2011.
That has weighed on mortgage demand and the housing market,
which had been helping sustain the current recovery, prompting
some Fed members to note that higher loan rates were inhibiting
consumer spending and overall growth, according to the minutes.
Still, several Fed policymakers "expressed confidence that
the housing recovery would be resilient in the face of the
higher rates." Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at
Prudential Fixed Income, said that may have unnerved some bond
investors who have been scarred by the rapid rise in yields.
"Using (the word) 'several' allows the market to interpret
this as a large swath of the FOMC being fairly insensitive to
what investors have felt has been a large rise in rates," Tipp
said.
Also in July, Fed policymakers discussed a new tool to help
manage an eventual retreat from its current loose monetary
policy, helping the central bank drain cash from the banking
system and maintain short-term rate targets.