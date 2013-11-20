* Fed could taper at one of its next few policy meetings
* Long discussion on how to enhance rate guidance
* Fed held unscheduled video conference Oct. 16 on debt
ceiling
By Alister Bull and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 Federal Reserve officials
felt they could decide to start scaling back the U.S. central
bank's massive asset-purchase program at one of its next few
meetings provided this was warranted by economic growth.
Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 29-30 policy meeting, released on
Wednesday, also showed officials discussed how to distinguish
between asset buying and forward interest rates guidance,
including how to enhance rate guidance once they start to taper
bond purchases.
Some suggested reducing the interest paid to banks on excess
reserves held at the Fed would help to hammer home its intention
to keep interest rates low.
Some thought reducing the unemployment threshold on when the
Fed would start to consider raising rates might help. But that
suggestion appeared to have been countered by other officials
who worried that changing the threshold would undermine Fed
credibility.
"Many members stressed the data-dependent nature of the
current asset-purchase program," according to the minutes. "Some
pointed out that, if economic conditions warranted, the
Committee could decide to slow the pace of purchases at one of
its next few meetings."
Policymakers of the Federal Open Market Committee are next
scheduled to gather on Dec. 17-18.
U.S. stocks and crude oil prices turned lower
on the news of the minutes, while yields on U.S. Treasury bonds
went up.
Economists said the tone of the debate among officials last
month highlighted their desire to shift the focus of their
policy action from bond buying toward forward guidance, aimed at
holding down rate-hike expectations.
"The minutes of the October FOMC meeting added to the sense
that Fed policymakers are laying the groundwork for relying more
heavily on forward guidance and less on asset purchases as the
main tool of policy," wrote Barclays economist Peter Newland in
New York.
Officials voted to keep buying bonds at an $85 billion
monthly pace at the October meeting and many economists think
they will delay scaling back purchases until January or March.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and quadrupled its balance sheet to $3.9 trillion through three
massive rounds of bond buying to stimulate the economy by
keeping interest rates low.
That said, St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said earlier on
Wednesday that he would not rule out action at their meeting in
December, noting cumulative gains in the labor
market since last year.
His comment echoed a remark by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Tuesday, who also said the central bank could keep interest
rates near zero until "well after" unemployment falls under 6.5
percent.
The Fed has promised to hold rates near zero until
unemployment hits 6.5 percent, provided the outlook for
inflation stays under 2.5 percent. But Bernanke said the Fed
could be patient in waiting to start raising rates. The U.S.
jobless rate was 7.3 percent in October.
Back in October, officials had discussed using exactly the
sort of public statement deployed by Bernanke: "either to
improve clarity or to add to policy accommodation, perhaps in
conjunction with a reduction in the pace of asset purchases as
part of a rebalancing of the Committee's tools."
Officials also held an unscheduled video conference call on
Oct. 16 to discuss contingency plans should the U.S. Treasury
become temporarily unable to meet debt obligations due to a
budget battle in Washington over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
There was also a discussion of making a mention in October's
statement that the 16-day partial government shutdown made it
harder to assess economic conditions. But officials, who did not
expect it to have much broad economic impact, decided not to do
so because that would have overemphasized its importance for
policy.