WASHINGTON, July 9 The Federal Reserve has begun
detailing how it plans to ease the U.S. economy out of an era of
loose monetary policy, indicating it will end its asset
purchases in October and appearing near agreement on a plan to
manage interest rates in the future, according to minutes of the
last Fed policy meeting.
The minutes from the June 17-18 meeting indicate the Fed
envisions using overnight repurchase agreements in tandem with
the interest it pays banks on excess reserves to set a ceiling
and floor for its target interest rate.
Though no decisions have been announced, the discussion has
become detailed enough for Fed officials to contemplate the
proper spread between the two - mentioned in the minutes as 20
basis points.
The minutes showed the Fed participants also "generally
agreed" that monthly bond purchases would end in October, with a
final reduction of $15 billion in monthly purchases of U.S.
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
Fed officials expressed overall confidence that moderate
economic growth will continue and unemployment and inflation
will gradually move towards the central bank's targets. If
anything, there was concern recent low volatility in financial
markets showed investors "were not factoring in sufficient
uncertainty."
Analysts found little in the minutes to suggest the Fed will
move forward its first interest rate increase, currently
expected in the middle of next year.
But there was ample discussion about how the central bank
should exit from policies put in place to fight the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
According to the minutes, there continues to be division
over when the Fed should stop reinvesting proceeds of the $4.2
trillion in assets it purchased to support financial markets.
Ending reinvestment will put the central bank's balance
sheet on a declining path, and some members
argue that should not take place until interest rates have been
increased.
In addition, the minutes indicated the reinvestment decision
may not be an all-or-nothing choice: the central bank may try to
"smooth the decline in the balance sheet," perhaps by letting
some maturities expire each month and reinvesting the proceeds
of others.
The Fed's exit strategy is complicated because its stimulus
programs flooded the financial system with $2.6 trillion that
has ended up back at the Fed as excess bank reserves. With that
much money on hand, banks have little need to borrow from each
other in the federal funds market - stifling an important
interest rate tool.
The New York branch of the U.S. central bank has been
testing the reverse repo facility since September as a way to
help control short-term interest rates, and has seen strong
demand from money market funds and other bidders.
In reverse repos, the Fed borrows funds overnight from
banks, large money market mutual funds and others. The tool is
designed to mop up excess cash in the financial system which
could keep market rates too low if left in circulation.
