By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, April 5 Most Federal Reserve
policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin
trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long
as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting
showed.
The minutes released on Wednesday of the March 14-15 policy
discussion, at which the Fed voted 9-1 to raise interest rates,
also showed that the rate-setting committee had a broad
discussion about whether to phase out or halt reinvestments all
at once.
"Provided that the economy continued to perform about as
expected, most participants anticipated that gradual increases
in the federal funds rate would continue and judged that a
change to the Committee's reinvestment policy would likely be
appropriate later this year," the Fed said in the minutes.
Treasury yields initially rose sharply after the release of
the minutes but reversed course. The dollar briefly slipped
while stocks on Wall Street fell.
The Fed bought Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds on an
unprecedented scale in the wake of the financial crisis to help
keep interest rates low to spur hiring and growth.
Fed policymakers have previously indicated that any plan to
shrink its portfolio would let the bonds naturally roll off, by
not reinvesting them when they mature, once its interest rate
hikes were "well under way."
"The December FOMC meeting is probably the most likely date
to introduce this change," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S.
economist at Capital Economics in Toronto, following the
publication of the minutes.
The Fed's lifted its benchmark interest rate in March to a
target range of between 0.75 and 1 percent, its second hike in
three months, and signaled it remained on track to lift rates
twice more this year.
In the minutes, almost all policymakers agreed that the
timing of a change in balance sheet policy would depend on
economic and financial conditions and generally preferred to
taper or stop investments in both Treasury and mortgage-backed
bonds.
An approach that phased out reinvestments was seen as less
likely to trigger financial market volatility while doing so all
at once "was generally viewed as easier to communicate while
allowing for somewhat swifter normalization of the size of the
balance sheet."
What they all agreed on was that shrinking the balance sheet
should be gradual and predictable and nearly all said that any
altering of the policy "should be communicated...well in advance
of an actual change."
UPSIDE RISKS TO ECONOMY
New York Fed President William Dudley recently said that
taking steps to normalize the balance sheet would tighten
financial conditions and could affect the pace of rate rises.
Prior to the minutes Wall Street banks expected no changes
to the balance sheet policy until mid-2018, the latest poll by
the New York Fed showed.
Elsewhere in the minutes policymakers appeared to see upside
risks to the economy while there was still disagreement on how
close the Fed was to meeting its 2 percent inflation goal this
year.
In its March policy statement, the Fed said that its
inflation target was "symmetric," indicating it could tolerate
price rises temporarily overshooting its 2 percent target rate.
Along with the minutes, the central bank for the first time
also published a set of so-called "fan charts" to show the
extent of uncertainty around their quarterly economic forecasts.
Uncertainty around them was substantial, the Fed said.
The Fed's next policy meeting is scheduled for May 2-3 while
investors currently expect another rate rise in June.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)