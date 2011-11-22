* Most at Fed saw merit in statement clarifying policy
* Discussed explicit inflation targeting
* "A few" officials wanted more policy accommodation
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve
appears to be edging closer to providing financial markets with
more detail to gauge the likely path of monetary policy as a
way to buttress a weak recovery.
The central bank held a wide-ranging debate on its
communications strategy at a meeting earlier this month,
minutes released on Tuesday showed, suggesting a shift in the
way it frames policy may be its next step.
Most Fed officials supported providing the public with more
information to gauge the policy outlook, but they rejected the
idea of tying their actions to targets for growth or the level
of prices, according to the minutes of the Nov. 1-2 meeting.
"A majority of participants agreed that it could be
beneficial to formulate and publish a statement that would
elucidate the committee's policy approach" and provide a firmer
clue about the direction of interest rates, the Fed said.
Many officials saw merit in setting an explicit inflation
target, although some worried it would be seen as taking the
emphasis off the central bank's effort to lift employment.
A few Fed officials believed the outlook for modest growth
might warrant an easier policy, but the minutes said additional
monetary stimulus would likely be more effective if combined
with more details on the central bank's goals and strategy.
Financial markets had little reaction to the minutes, which
were seen as shedding little new light on the course of Fed
policy.
INCHING TOWARD CHANGE
Still, many analysts look for some form of easing in early
2012, most likely in the form of a communications tweak that
would seek to push out expectations for when the Fed will
eventually begin to withdraw its support for the economy.
"We see the committee as inching closer to a meaningful
change on this front," Barclays Capital economist Michael Gapen
said after the minutes were released.
The central bank cut benchmark interest rates to near zero
almost three years ago and bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to
keep interest rates low and speed up growth.
More recently, it said it would shift its portfolio more
toward longer-term bonds to lower mortgage rates and that it
was unlikely to raise borrowing costs until at least the middle
of 2013 -- an effort to reassure markets it will be in no rush
to tighten financial conditions.
Fed officials are debating whether the economy has made
sufficient progress for them to hold off further action or
whether persistently high unemployment warrants more stimulus.
Economic data since the meeting has suggested that the
economy is growing more strongly than expected, even if not at
a pace likely to quickly lower the jobless rate, which stood at
a lofty 9 percent in October.
STUDY SESSION
At the meeting, the Fed cut its forecast for growth, raised
projections for unemployment and said it was considering the
possibility of buying more mortgage debt to supercharge a
modest recovery, but it took no immediate action.
One official, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, said the
economy needed help immediately and dissented against the
decision to stand pat, which was approved by a vote of 9-1.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke after the meeting described the
pace of growth as "frustratingly slow" and said Europe's debt
crisis posed a big economic risk.
Policymakers have been looking for ways to reassure
financial markets the Fed will maintain its ultra-easy money
policy until the recovery is firmly entrenched. Pushing out
expectations for when monetary policy will tighten can keep
borrowing costs low, since they incorporate rate expectations.
At the meeting, Bernanke asked a group of officials
studying communications improvements to assess whether the Fed
should issue a statement on the Fed's longer-run goals and
policy strategy. The chairman also asked them to study whether
the Fed should publish the views of individual officials
regarding the appropriate path of interest rates.
Officials discussed tying interest rate rises to specific
conditions, such as an unemployment or inflation rate, but
several policymakers worried such thresholds could be
confusing. Fed officials also rejected setting explicit goals
in terms of growth or the level of prices.
"Switching to a new policy framework could heighten
uncertainty about future monetary policy," the Fed said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Andrea Ricci)