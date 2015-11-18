WASHINGTON Nov 18 A solid core of Federal
Reserve officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike
at the central bank's last policy meeting, but central bankers
also debated evidence the U.S. economy's long-term potential may
have permanently shifted lower.
After a summer and early fall that saw the Fed rattled by
U.S. market volatility and a sell-off in China, "most"
participants felt conditions for a rate hike "could well be met
by the time of the next meeting," minutes of the Fed's Oct.
27-28 meeting released on Wednesday said.
The decision was made to make an unusually direct reference
in their post-meeting statement to a possible December rate
hike, with only "a couple" of members expressing concerns about
setting too strong an expectation of action, according to the
minutes. Staff outlined how the Fed had potentially fallen
behind in communicating its intentions, with markets pushing
expectations of an initial rate hike into next year.
The language in the October statement drew those
expectations quickly back to December.
"The U.S. financial system appeared to have weathered the
turbulence in global financial markets without any sign of
systemic stress," the minutes said. "Most participants saw the
downside risks arising from economic and financial developments
abroad as having diminished and judged the risks to the outlook
for domestic economic activity and the labor market to be nearly
balanced."
But despite the faith in the near-term outlook, the Fed also
debated what could become a core concern as it enters its first
policy tightening cycle in a decade - the underlying potential
of the U.S. economy.
The debate took the form of a discussion of the equilibrium
real interest rate - the policy rate, net of inflation, that
would be consistent with full employment and the Fed's 2 percent
inflation goal. Central to many macroeconomic models, the
estimated equilibrium rate forms a barometer of sorts for how
far current rates are from "normal," and how much stimulus the
central bank has built into the system.
According to staff estimates, the equilibrium rate likely
fell below zero during the crisis, has only recovered a bit, and
is "close to zero currently."
For the Fed that may mean little room to maneuver if it
wants to avoid tightening financial conditions too quickly, and
may mean that it will never get too far from the zero lower
bound.
The concern is serious enough that "several" Fed officials
felt it would be "prudent" to plan for other ways to stimulate
the economy if low rates become permanently embedded.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)