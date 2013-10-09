NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 9 The Federal
Reserve's shock decision last month not to reduce its support
for the U.S. economy was a "relatively close call" for
policymakers, according to minutes of the meeting that also
suggested there was still broad support to trim bond-buying this
year.
The minutes of the Fed's Sept. 17-18 meeting, released on
Wednesday, showed top officials were concerned that their
decision to keep buying $85 billion in bonds each month could
harm the effectiveness of communications with investors who
largely expected a reduction.
At the conclusion of the much-anticipated meeting, the
decision of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee
sparked a global stock market rally and depressed the U.S.
dollar.
"For several members, the various considerations made the
decision to maintain an unchanged pace of asset purchases at
this meeting a relatively close call," the minutes said of the
10 voting FOMC members.
Referring to the broader group of 17 Fed policymakers, the
minutes said, "most participants judged that it would likely be
appropriate to begin to reduce the pace of the Committee's
purchases of longer-term securities this year and to conclude
purchases in the middle of 2014."