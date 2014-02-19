Feb 19 Several Federal Reserve policymakers
wanted to drive home the idea that their asset-purchase program
would be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps unless the
economy's performance surprises them, according to minutes of
the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting.
Minutes of the Fed's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting, which was
former chairman Ben Bernanke's last, showed the officials were
nearing a decision how to adjust a promise to keep interest
rates low for a while to come.
At the meeting, the Fed ultimately decided to make a second
modest cut to its bond-buying program, which now runs at $65
billion per month. It made the move despite turmoil at the time
in emerging markets brought on in part by the withdrawal of Fed
stimulus.
"Several participants argued that, in the absence of an
appreciable change in the economic outlook, there should be a
clear presumption in favor of continuing to reduce the pace of
purchases by a total of $10 billion at each (policy) meeting,"
said the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.
Beyond the expected cut to bond buying, the Fed at the
meeting made no changes to its other main policy plank: its
pledge to keep interest rates low for some time to come.
The Fed has promised to keep interest rates near zero until
well after the U.S. unemployment rate, now at 6.6 percent, falls
below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation remains below a 2
percent target. Fed officials have recently said they expect to
alter this guidance soon, given how close the jobless rate now
is to the rate-hike threshold.
The minutes reinforced that notion, and raised the
possibility that financial stability concerns should play a
bigger role in the decision on when to tighten policy.
"Several participants suggested that risks to financial
stability should appear more explicitly in the list of factors
that would guide decisions about the federal funds rate once the
unemployment rate threshold is crossed.." the minutes said.
It was the first meeting without a dissent since June 2011,
a sign of how tumultuous Bernanke's tenure has been.