WASHINGTON May 20 Many officials at the U.S.
Federal Reserve's April policy meeting believed it would be
premature to raise interest rates in June and that a bump in
inflation was being offset by a weaker labor market and softer
data, according to minutes from the meeting released on
Wednesday.
"Many participants, however, thought it unlikely that the
data available in June would provide sufficient confirmation
that the conditions for raising (interest rates) had been
satisfied ...," the minutes said.
The minutes also showed most participants expected the U.S.
economy to pick up pace after a slowdown in the first quarter
and that labor market conditions would improve.
But Fed officials also flagged a number of concerns weighing
on the central bank, including disappointment that falling oil
prices did not spur consumer spending as much as some of them
had hoped. Economic worries in China and Greece were also cited.
The minutes largely reflected the Fed's April policy
statement, which pointed to economic softness but described the
slow growth as reflecting, in part, transitory factors.
Investors are awaiting a speech on Friday by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, with all eyes on whether she believes things remain on
track, or nods to the latest batch of weak U.S. economic data.
The minutes also mentioned concerns about bond market
volatility and the possibility of long-term rates spiking when
the Fed begins to raise rates - a worry Yellen spoke of in
public remarks earlier this month.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Paul Simao)