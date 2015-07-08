WASHINGTON, July 8 Federal Reserve officials
needed to see more signs of a strengthening U.S. economy before
raising interest rates, according to minutes of a June Fed
policy meeting at which Greece's debt crisis was cited as a
serious concern.
The minutes from the June 16-17 policy-setting committee
meeting show how the central bank continues to grapple with its
plan to raise interest rates later this year, in the wake of
mixed economic data domestically and market turmoil gathering
steam abroad. The minutes underscored the view that a Fed rate
hike would likely have to wait until at least September.
"Many participants emphasized that, in order to determine
that the criteria for beginning policy normalization
had been met, they would need additional information
indicating that economic growth was strengthening,
that labor market conditions were continuing to improve,
and that inflation was moving back toward the
Committee's objective," the minutes said on Wednesday.
They added that lifting rates too soon while price pressures
remained modest could hurt the Fed's credibility in being able
to handle downside shocks to inflation.
In its June policy statement, the central bank kept interest
rates at near zero, where they have been since December 2008.
But the Fed indicated it was on track for at least one and
perhaps a second rate increase later this year.
At the time of the Fed's two-day meeting in June, Greece had
not yet defaulted on its debt, and China's stock market was not
yet in free-fall.
Still, the minutes pointed to a serious concern policymakers
have regarding Greece's economic problems, in a sign of how
market tumult abroad could derail the Fed's rate hike plans if
contagion spreads.
"Many participants expressed concern that a failure of
Greece and its official creditors to resolve their differences
could result in disruptions in financial markets in the euro
area, with possible spillover effects on the United States," the
minutes said.
