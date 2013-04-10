BRIEF-A-Mark precious metals says entered into 5th amendment to uncommitted credit facility
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - effective may 30, 2017, co entered into a fifth amendment to uncommitted credit facility with Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A
WASHINGTON, April 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its March 19-20 policy review at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, several hours ahead of schedule, a spokesman for the Fed said.
The spokesman did not give a reason why the minutes were being released early. The minutes were previously scheduled to be released at 2 p.m.
* First Republic Bank announces pricing of $200 million series H preferred stock offering