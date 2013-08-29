Aug 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve should beef up
its controls over the handling of minutes for its policy-setting
meetings, after the market-sensitive documents were
inadvertently released to a select group in April, the U.S.
central bank's watchdog said on Thursday.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke requested the watchdog review the
Fed's processes after a member of its staff emailed minutes of
the U.S. central bank's March policy meeting to over 100
congressional staffers and bank lobbyists on April 9, about 24
hours ahead of their scheduled release.
The Fed should limit access to the minutes to board staff
who "have a need to know," and remove any staff who do not, the
Fed's Office of Inspector General said in a report published on
Thursday.
The OIG's office also recommended the Fed have written
policies and better training to safeguard confidential
documents.
The Fed has begun to implement the OIG's recommendations, it
said in a letter attached to the watchdog's report, including a
requirement that emails regarding minutes contain only a brief
note and a link to the Fed's public website, rather than an
attached document.
After discovering the breach early on April 10, the Fed
decided to publish the minutes at 9 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), or five
hours ahead of the scheduled release time.
Among those who received the minutes early were people with
email addresses that identified them as working for a number of
financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital,
Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc, UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co,
which trade on new information about U.S. monetary policy.