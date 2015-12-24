(Repeats for wider distribution, no changes to text)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Dec 23 In the spring of 2014, Mizuho
Securities USA's chief economist Steven Ricchiuto planted his
flag for the projected date of the Federal Reserve's first
post-crisis rate hike in mid-2016, further into the future than
any of his peers.
And he never budged.
Virtually alone among major Wall Street house economists at
the time, Ricchiuto was skeptical of the conventional wisdom
that lift-off would happen by the end of 2015. He argued that
even a modest rise in rates would slow an economy dogged by
inconsistent growth and drive inflation further below the Fed's
own target.
Up until Dec. 15, the day before the Fed did ultimately
deliver its rate rise, about six months ahead of his forecast,
Ricchiuto told Reuters the central bank might surprise investors
by not hiking to avoid harming the economy and financial
markets.
"I thought they weren't going to do it because cooler heads
would prevail at the Fed," he said in an interview this week.
The historic rate move on Dec. 16 "was very, very stupid,"
he said.
While his assessment was blunt, his no-hike view had been
shared by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Nobel
Prize laureates in economics Paul Krugman and Joseph Stiglitz
and noted bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach.
Ricchiuto's original prediction was closer to the mark than
the vast majority of economists at the 22 primary dealers, the
big banks allowed to transact directly with the Fed. Most
shifted their expectations for the timing of the rise from early
in 2015 to later in the year, with some even pushing their bets
into 2016, where Ricchiuto had been all along, only to reverse
course when the Fed made its intentions obvious.
And he is not ready to ditch his contrarian view.
Ricchiuto, who took over as the bank's top economist in
September 2008, just as Lehman Brothers was imploding and the
financial crisis erupting, thinks the Fed has just one more rate
increase in its near future before it calls it quits and
reverses course.
"They will go another 25 basis points and will be stuck
there for a long period of time," the 58-year-old said.
Other Wall Street economists reckon Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee will
raise rates at least twice in 2016, about the same as what
futures contracts are predicting. The Fed, by contrast,
currently sees four hikes, based on its latest rate forecasts.
Ricchiuto, however, predicted the Fed would have to
backtrack and to begin cutting rates, similar to what happened
with the European Central Bank in 2011 as it was dealing with
the euro zone debt crisis.
Rather than cutting rates to help the euro zone economy, the
ECB, led by then president Jean-Claude Trichet, had raised
policy rates twice that year, which later proved to be a mistake
that some analysts blamed for prolonging the crisis.
Now with Mario Draghi at the helm, the ECB's key policy
rates are in negative territory and the bank has adopted
quantitative easing to combat deflation.
Despite the slowdown in U.S. domestic manufacturing due to
sluggish global demand and modest growth in consumer spending,
the Fed may raise again in March or April, according to
Ricchiuto, who said the Fed has set the bar fairly low to hike
rates again.
"Would the data allow for it to happen? I don't know," he
said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)