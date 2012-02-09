Feb 9 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $12.1 billion in the Jan. 30 week to $9,780.4 billion from $9,768.3 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,766.9 billion vs. $9,755.2 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended January 30 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,227.0 down....4.2 vs 2,231.2.....2,232.8 M-2....9,780.4 up.....12.1 vs 9,768.3.....9,768.3 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,766.9 vs ...9,755.2 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Dec vs Nov)..........2,173.9 vs.....2,158.3 M-2 (Dec vs Nov)..........9,640.1 vs.....9,596.0 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended February 08 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,527,569 vs.rvsd.1,500,766 Seasonal Loans...................3 vs..............4 Total Borrowings.............8,163 vs..........8,516 Excess Reserves..........1,535,732 vs......1,509,282 Required Reserves (Adj).....97,562 vs.........93,572 Required Reserves..........105,481 vs........102,212 Total Reserves...........1,633,294 vs......1,602,854 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,625,131 vs......1,594,337 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,661,869 vs......2,630,119 One week ended February 08 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........8,139 down............48 Primary Credit................8 down............36 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............2 down.............2 Asset-Backed..............8,129 down............10 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float....................-1,033 down...........125 Balances/Adjustments......1,977 vs............unch Currency..............1,074,089 up...........6,735 Treasury Deposits........87,962 down........29,592 Maiden Lane LLC...........6,971 up..............18 Maiden Lane II............6,351 down.........3,157 Maiden Lane III..........17,744 up..............24 One week ended February 08 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit.......2,913,546 up.............7,870 Treas held outright...1,665,017 up.............3,395 Agencies held outright..101,498 vs..............unch Mortgage-Backed secs....836,018 up...............171 Repos......................nil vs...............unch Other Fed assets..... .163,265 up..............3,289 Other Fed liabilities...74,026 up................910 Other deposits with Fed.44,699 up..............4,275 Foreign deposits...........126 down................2 Gold stock..............11,041 vs...............unch Custody holdings.....3,421,130 up.............11,319 Factors on February 08 Bank borrowings...............8,132 vs.........8,142 Float........................-1,037 vs..........-969