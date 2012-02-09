Feb 9 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $12.1
billion in the Jan. 30 week to $9,780.4 billion from $9,768.3
billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,766.9 billion vs. $9,755.2 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the
Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended January 30 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,227.0 down....4.2 vs 2,231.2.....2,232.8
M-2....9,780.4 up.....12.1 vs 9,768.3.....9,768.3
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,766.9 vs ...9,755.2
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Dec vs Nov)..........2,173.9 vs.....2,158.3
M-2 (Dec vs Nov)..........9,640.1 vs.....9,596.0
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended February 08 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,527,569 vs.rvsd.1,500,766
Seasonal Loans...................3 vs..............4
Total Borrowings.............8,163 vs..........8,516
Excess Reserves..........1,535,732 vs......1,509,282
Required Reserves (Adj).....97,562 vs.........93,572
Required Reserves..........105,481 vs........102,212
Total Reserves...........1,633,294 vs......1,602,854
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,625,131 vs......1,594,337
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,661,869 vs......2,630,119
One week ended February 08 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........8,139 down............48
Primary Credit................8 down............36
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............2 down.............2
Asset-Backed..............8,129 down............10
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float....................-1,033 down...........125
Balances/Adjustments......1,977 vs............unch
Currency..............1,074,089 up...........6,735
Treasury Deposits........87,962 down........29,592
Maiden Lane LLC...........6,971 up..............18
Maiden Lane II............6,351 down.........3,157
Maiden Lane III..........17,744 up..............24
One week ended February 08 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit.......2,913,546 up.............7,870
Treas held outright...1,665,017 up.............3,395
Agencies held outright..101,498 vs..............unch
Mortgage-Backed secs....836,018 up...............171
Repos......................nil vs...............unch
Other Fed assets..... .163,265 up..............3,289
Other Fed liabilities...74,026 up................910
Other deposits with Fed.44,699 up..............4,275
Foreign deposits...........126 down................2
Gold stock..............11,041 vs...............unch
Custody holdings.....3,421,130 up.............11,319
Factors on February 08
Bank borrowings...............8,132 vs.........8,142
Float........................-1,037 vs..........-969