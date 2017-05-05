BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 5 Morgan Stanley economists said on Friday a "very strong" U.S. payrolls report for April reduced doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting.
"There wasn't much doubt in our view before this report about a Fed rate hike in June, and there's less now," Morgan Stanley economist Ted Wieseman wrote in a research note.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: