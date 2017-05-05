NEW YORK May 5 Morgan Stanley economists said on Friday a "very strong" U.S. payrolls report for April reduced doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting.

"There wasn't much doubt in our view before this report about a Fed rate hike in June, and there's less now," Morgan Stanley economist Ted Wieseman wrote in a research note.

