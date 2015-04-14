NEW YORK, April 14 The municipal bankruptcies in
Detroit and Stockton, California, may foretell more widespread
problems in the United States than is implied by current bond
ratings, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
"While these particular bankruptcy filings have captured a
considerable amount of attention, and rightly so, they may
foreshadow more widespread problems than what might be implied
by current bond ratings," New York Fed President William Dudley
said at a workshop on Chapter 9 bankruptcies.
"We need to focus our attention today on addressing the
underlying issues before any problems grow to the point where
bankruptcy becomes the only viable option," he added, according
to a text of his speech.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)