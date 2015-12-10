NEW YORK Dec 10 The U.S. municipal bond market
shrank to $3.710 trillion in the third quarter from $3.715
trillion in the second quarter, according to a quarterly report
from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.549 trillion
compared with $1.567 trillion the previous quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies bought $2.7
billion of munis in the third quarter, while life insurance
companies acquired $5.5 billion. U.S. banks increased their muni
holdings by $35.1 billion.
U.S. mutual funds bought $17.2 billion of munis in the third
quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $2 billion and
closed-end funds dropped $1.2 billion.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)