By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 10
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 The U.S. municipal
bond market rose to $3.715 trillion in the fourth quarter from
$3.710 trillion in the third quarter, according to a quarterly
report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.515 trillion
compared with $1.550 trillion the previous quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies bought $3.2
billion of munis in the fourth quarter, while life insurance
companies acquired $6.2 billion. U.S. banks increased their muni
holdings by $40.9 billion.
U.S. mutual funds bought $68.8 billion of munis in the
fourth quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $5.9 billion.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)