June 9 The U.S. municipal bond market grew to
$3.747 trillion in the first quarter from $3.719 trillion in the
fourth quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal
Reserve released on Thursday.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.608 trillion
compared with $1.597 trillion the previous quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies bought $10.4
billion of munis in the first quarter, while life insurance
companies acquired $13.3 billion. U.S. banks increased their
muni holdings by $48.4 billion.
U.S. mutual funds bought $78.5 billion of munis in the first
quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $7.1 billion.
