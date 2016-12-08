BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. municipal bond market shrank slightly to $3.831 trillion in the third quarter from a revised $3.838 trillion in the second quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.591 trillion of muni bonds compared with $1.598 trillion the previous quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies bought $19 billion of munis in the third quarter after a revised $1.9 billion of acquisitions in the second quarter. Life insurance companies added $7.6 billion to their muni holdings, while U.S. banks picked up $40 billion.
U.S mutual funds bought $75.9 billion of munis in the third quarter, and exchange-traded funds added $6.2 billion.
Foreign owners bought $14 billion of muni bonds. Their third quarter holdings were $93.3 billion, the highest level on record. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.