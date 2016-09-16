Sept 16 The U.S. municipal bond market grew to
$3.826 trillion in the second quarter of 2016 from $3.797
trillion in the first quarter, according to a quarterly report
from the Federal Reserve released on Friday.
Households, or retail investors, held $1.638 trillion of
munis compared with $1.653 trillion the previous quarter.
Property and casualty insurance companies sold $3.7 billion
of munis in the second quarter after acquiring $10.4 billion in
the first quarter. Life insurance companies acquired $9.4
billion, while U.S. banks increased their muni holdings by $67.5
billion.
U.S. mutual funds bought $97.4 billion of munis in the second
quarter, while exchanged-traded funds added $6.5 billion.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)