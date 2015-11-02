(Removes extraneous text before paragraph 6)
NEW YORK Nov 2 The Federal Reserve's New York
branch on Monday named James Gorman, the chief executive of Wall
Street bank Morgan Stanley, to its board of directors for
a three-year term beginning in January.
The appointment, however, may raise questions after the New
York Fed, the central bank's eyes and ears on Wall Street, was
criticized in recent years for what some see as a too-cozy
relationship with the big banks it supervises.
Gorman, 57, who has run Morgan Stanley since early 2010,
will become one of three so-called Class A members of the New
York Fed's board who represent banks in the district and offer
advice on the economy, policy, and markets.
By law one director must represent a bank with capital and
surplus of more than $1 billion.
Unlike the six Class B and C directors who represent
corporate, industrial and public interests, Gorman will have no
say on financial supervision or the selection of a New York Fed
president if William Dudley, the current head, were to leave.
The New York Fed was slammed for failing to head off
JPMorgan's massive "London Whale" trading loss in 2012.
Last year a former bank examiner raised political scrutiny with
accusations and a lawsuit, later dismissed, that claimed the New
York Fed went soft on Goldman Sachs and other banks.
In 2009, Stephen Friedman, a retired Goldman chairman,
resigned as chairman of the New York Fed amid questions over his
purchase of stock in the bank just as the Fed was mulling a Wall
Street bailout. Dudley, who has defended his bank regulators
against the recent criticism, is a former Goldman economist.
Asked about perceptions of conflict, a New York Fed
spokeswoman cited a law that Class A directors must represent
local banks and have served as officers or directors.
Morgan Stanley is one of 22 U.S. primary dealers, the top
Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed.
The Australian-born Gorman will replace Richard Carrión, CEO
of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, on Jan. 1, 2016. The other two
Class A directors are Paul Mello, CEO of Solvay Bank, and Gerald
Lipkin, head of Valley National Bank.
(Reporting by Richard Leong and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by
Paul Simao)