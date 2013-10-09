WASHINGTON Oct 9 President Barack Obama's choice to lead the Federal Reserve, current Vice Chair Janet Yellen, will be one of the most qualified candidates for the job in history, the White House said on Wednesday.

Obama is expected to announce his choice of Yellen to lead the world's most influential central bank later Wednesday afternoon.

"Janet Yellen is one of, if not the most, qualified nominee for this position ever based on her experience and credentials," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.

Carney said the White House expected the Senate, which must confirm Yellen, to examine her record and proceed expeditiously with her nomination.