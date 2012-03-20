* Faster growth could pull rate hike forward -Stein
* Powell: Fed must time exit carefully
* Panel may vote on nominees next week
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, March 20 One of President Barack
Obama's nominees to the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that if
the U.S. economic recovery accelerates, the central bank should
abandon its pledge to hold interest rates near zero until late
2014.
At a hearing to consider his nomination for a spot on the
central bank's Washington board, Harvard economist Jeremy Stein
said changing economic conditions could alter the currently
expected policy course.
"If the economy were to strengthen faster than expected, it
would be absolutely warranted to revisit, guided by the dual
mandate, to revisit the path of the easing," he told the Senate
Banking Committee.
The Fed's dual mandate is to promote maximum employment and
fight inflation.
In January, the Fed said economic conditions would likely
warrant keeping rates "exceptionally low" at least through late
2014, some 18 months later than its previous projection. It
repeated that language after its last policy meeting a week ago.
Fed officials have said much the same thing recently,
suggesting stronger-than-expected data on jobs and spending is
making another round of central bank bond-buying less likely and
moving the date of the first rate hike forward.
Another Fed nominee, investment banker and former Treasury
Department official Jerome Powell, said the timing of the Fed's
departure from its ultra-loose policies is the most important
challenge the central bank faces.
The U.S. central bank cut overnight rates to near zero in
December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in government and
mortgage-related debt to push down other borrowing costs.
"In monetary policy, the task will be providing support for
the still weak economy, but exiting the current highly
accommodative policies in time to avoid higher inflation,"
Powell said.
The nominees shed little light on how they would manage that
task in their testimony before the committee, which needs to
decide whether to forward the nominations to the full Senate for
consideration. The Senate needs to back the nominees in order
for them to take office.
GETTING BACK UP TO STRENGTH
Fed board terms run for 14 years, but both Powell and Stein
have been nominated to finish out unexpired terms. Powell's term
would end Jan. 31, 2014; Stein's would end Jan. 31, 2018.
If confirmed by the Senate, the nominees would bring the
board to full seven-member strength for the first time since
April 2006, although a fresh vacancy could arise soon.
The term of Elizabeth Duke, the last remaining George W.
Bush appointee, expired at the end of January. While governors
can stay in office until replaced, she has not committed to
doing so.
Powell, a lawyer by training who worked at Bankers Trust,
the Carlyle Group and Dillon, Read after leaving the
administration of George H.W. Bush, would bring Wall Street
experience to the central bank.
Stein, who worked for the Obama administration as an adviser
to the Treasury secretary and as a National Economic Council
staffer, has a doctorate in economics from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology and is an expert on financial market
behavior.
Their views on monetary policy are not known. Generally, Fed
governors are supportive of the chairman.
Having a full board presence would provide Chairman Ben
Bernanke a stronger counterweight to the 12 regional Fed bank
presidents, some of whom have dissented against recent policy
decisions because they thought the Fed should back off its
aggressive efforts to stimulate growth, or step up its stimulus.
The Senate committee is expected to hold a vote as early as
next week on whether to recommend the full Senate approve the
nominees.
Senator Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the banking
panel, told reporters he would look at each nominee on his or
her merits. Concerns of Shelby and other Republicans scuttled a
previous Obama Fed nominee, economist Peter Diamond.